Southern Colorado family offering reward in son’s cold case, still pleading for answers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A family in Alamosa is still asking for help from the community in hopes that someone can help police find suspect(s) in the death of their loved one.

On the morning of Feb. 17, 2022, Pueblo police responded to reports of a body found in a house in the 2600 block of Court Street. The incident was later ruled a homicide.

The parents of Lawrence Trujillo say they pray every day, hoping someone will come forward with information that can lead to an arrest so their son can finally rest in peace.

Frances Trujillo said this tragedy has been hard on her family.

"It has been very, very hard. This days that are harder than others. But we try to cope with that every day," said Trujillo.

Lawrence was 33 years old when he was found dead inside his home. The coroner said Lawrence died of gunshot wounds. Since that day, there's been limited information, which is why the Trujillo family is asking for help from the community.

"If you know something, you were there. You witnessed this happening to Lawrence. You saw who shot Lawrence. You have information. Please come forward and do the right thing for Lawrence and for us," said Trujillo.

Lawrence's family says he was robbed of many things; he looked forward to starting his own landscaping business and to one day starting his own family.

"Him having kids, having grandkids. Him going forward, all we have is memories of the past, and we don't have nothing looking forward," said Lloyd Trujillo, Lawrence's father.

Every Halloween on Lawrence's birthday, his family gets together to celebrate his life.

"We we celebrated, like, if he was still alive. We blow candles, we balloons. Balloons. We, we, you know, just celebrate it like that. Like if he was still alive," said Trujillo.

The Trujillo family is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest.

"The family of Lawrence, my husband and myself, we are offering a reward. But only if it leads to the arrest and the conviction of this person who took Lawrence's life," said Trujillo.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.