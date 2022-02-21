Identity of man found dead in Pueblo home released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the man found dead inside a house on Pueblo's northside.

On Feb. 17, police responded to reports a body was found in a house in the 2600 block of Court Street. Hours later, the Pueblo Police Department confirmed they were investigating this as a homicide.

According to the coroner, 33-year-old Lawrence Trujillo died of gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for two vehicles they believe were involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information can contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.