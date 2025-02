CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Cañon City, according to police.

Police say they got a call out to Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park on Friday morning. When an officer arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving and made contact with them.

The two suspects have been booked into Fremont County Jail. KRDO13 is waiting to learn more about their charges.