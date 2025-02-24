Jury selection begins for man accused of walking around with severed hand in pocket after murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Jury selection began in the case against a Pueblo security guard accused of killing a woman and then walking around with her severed hand in his pocket.

In January of last year, the Pueblo Police Department arrested Soloman Martinez at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center while he was working as a security guard.

According to court documents, Martinez had a human hand inside a plastic bag in his pocket.

Those court documents also say that before his arrest, Martinez showed a video of a decapitated body in Fountain Creek to an acquaintance. That video led to police finding a body.

The security guard company told KRDO13 Investigates that he had only worked about 52 hours with them before being arrested.

Martinez faces a charge of 1st-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty in September of last year.