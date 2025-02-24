CSPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Colorado Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation surrounding a shooting at a local King Soopers on Jan. 20, 2025.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the 5800 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard for a call for service regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, located a deceased adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

This man was later identified as 32-year-old Tyray Ikener.

CSPD said 34-year-old Dustin Boston has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Ikener's death. He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, the department said.

Shortly after his death, Tyray Ikener's family told KRDO13 that they were grieving the heavy loss of Tyray while figuring out how to raise his four daughters.

A verified GoFundMe was started to assist Tyray's sisters and daughters.

CSPD also said this remains an active investigation and anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call the department at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

