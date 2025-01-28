Sister of man killed in Colorado Springs King Soopers parking lot speaks out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police have revealed the name of the man who was killed outside a gas station in Stetson Hills last week.

32-year-old Tyray Ikener died in his car around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20.

His family now saying they're grieving the heavy loss, while figuring out how to raise his four daughters.

Police have yet to make an arrest or name a suspect and his sister, Shanette Thomas, says that's what's most terrifying, "We don’t know too much, which is hard because they’re still out there."

Thomas says his death has been hard, especially being Tyray's eldest sister, "I changed his diapers and made his bottles you know? Taught him, helped him learn how to walk and all those things he learned as a kid, I assisted with that."

She says she knew something was off when she didn't hear from him on her birthday.

"He always text me happy birthday, doesn’t matter, call or text or post and I didn’t get one from him and I'm like that’s strange," Thomas said.

It wasn't until the next day, that she got the news from another sister that their brother had been shot and killed.

Ikener leaves behind four young girls and Thomas now takes the responsibility for two of them, "She looks exactly like him. These eyes are his so its kind of hard to go day by day taking care of the baby but she helps me get through it...It is helpful, hard and helpful at the same time."

Tyray Ikener's death marks the 3rd homicide of the year in Colorado Springs.

Here is a verified a GoFundMe which will assist his sisters and daughters.