16-year-old seeking answers after surviving drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - One teen is seeking answers after being shot while putting up Halloween decorations in September of 2023.

Though it's been two years since Isaac Martinez was shot in the leg, he's still dealing with the trauma left behind by the incident. The bullets hit his pelvis-- rupturing his bladder and sending him into emergency surgery. He had to be airlifted to a hospital in Denver where he would spend the next few days fighting for his life.

"It's kinda traumatizing. When I go walk around with my friends, you don't know what to expect. Anybody could come up behind you and kill you or hurt you," Martinez said.

He's now searching for answers two years later.

"I just keep posting on Facebook to see if anybody else has any information because right across the street from where the shooting happened, there was a camera right there facing the car," Martinez said.

The images Martinez has are blurry and hard to make out, leaving detectives with little to no information, though Puebo Police told KRDO13 today that they're working active leads on Isaac's case and they've had recent developments. Even though it's been years, they say they're not giving up.

In the meantime, Isaac has been left with trauma and medical bills. His uncle and aunt set up a fund to help with the bills and therapy costs. If you would like to contribute, click here.