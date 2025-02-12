Teen identified as victim of shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the victim of a shooting this past weekend in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, around 11 a.m., CSPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 3700 El Morro Road. When the officers arrived, they found evidence a firearm had been discharged but no victim. About 10 minutes later another call came in for a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Granada Drive. This is approximately a half-mile away from the first address.

According to CSPD, officers found two victims inside a vehicle on Granada Drive. One male was dead and had at least one gunshot wound. A second male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CSPD said the El Paso County Coroner has identified the deceased victim as a 16-year-old male. His death is being investigated as a homicide. In accordance with Riley’s Law, no further information regarding the victim will be released.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.