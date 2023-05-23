Skip to Content
Riley’s Law will give child victims protection in public records

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Children who are victims of a crime will no longer have their names released in public records in Colorado. Senate Bill 23-075 or 'Riley's Law' was inspired by Riley Whitelaw.

Whitelaw was killed at 17 years old by one of her coworkers at Walgreens last June.

Senator Tony Exum who represents El Paso County says he met with Riley's mom who wanted to do something to give families more time to grieve after a tragedy. Many of Riley's friends and family found out in the news what had happened.

Governor Jared Polis says 'Riley's Law' prevents a child's name under certain circumstances who's a victim of a crime from being reported and balances the public's right to know.

The law also protects witnesses of a crime who are children or teenagers from being identified in public records as well.

The media can ask a judge to release certain information, but it's up to the judge to determine if the information is important enough for the public.

'Riley's Law' takes effect in 2024.

Jessica Gruenling

Jessica is a reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about her here.

