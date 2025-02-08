Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting at Hancock Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have Hancock to Granada Drive and San Marcos Drive blocked off for an investigation into a shooting.

They say one person has been taken to the hospital but will not confirm if the injuries are serious or life-threatening. The Homicide unit is coming to the scene soon, but a CSPD Sergeant told KRDO13 that a Homicide unit can come to a scene any time there are serious injuries or gunshot wounds.

They say they got a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. on Saturday, and soon after got another call for a shooting to the area that is now blocked off.

This is a developing story. We will update as we know more information.