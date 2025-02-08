Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting at Hancock Dr.

KRDO
By
today at 2:17 PM
Published 12:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have Hancock to Granada Drive and San Marcos Drive blocked off for an investigation into a shooting.

They say one person has been taken to the hospital but will not confirm if the injuries are serious or life-threatening. The Homicide unit is coming to the scene soon, but a CSPD Sergeant told KRDO13 that a Homicide unit can come to a scene any time there are serious injuries or gunshot wounds.

They say they got a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. on Saturday, and soon after got another call for a shooting to the area that is now blocked off.

This is a developing story. We will update as we know more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content