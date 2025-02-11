Opening arguments begin for man accused of running over and killing parole officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The trial of Justin Kula, the man accused of killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval, began with opening arguments Tuesday morning.

Back in 2023, Kula was wanted after he allegedly failed to check in with his parole officer. On September 28, 2023, parole officers attempted to stop him after they found him pulling into a store parking lot.

After a confrontation, Kula allegedly tried to get away, hit several cars, and ran over Parole Officer Sandoval.

His arrest affidavit showed he had been using meth and heroin. He also told police he thought he was being robbed, and claimed he did not know Sandoval was a law enforcement officer.

In opening arguments, the prosecution laid the groundwork for why they believe the jury should find Kula guilty of four charges:

Leaving the scene of the crime

Vehicular homicide

Manslaughter

3rd-degree assault

Prosecutor Rachel Powell told the jury the three patrol officers approached Kula on a welfare check at the request of his ex-wife who was greatly concerned for his safety. But the check went sideways when Kula refused to follow the officer's instruction. Powell said while the officers had their guns drawn, they were not pointed at Powell, and the officers were wearing marked gear. Powell wrapped up the prosecution's opening arguments by adding Kula never contacted law enforcement, and after allegedly fleeing the scene, he drove across town and changed clothes.

The defense team began by acknowledging the death of Officer Guerin Sandoval was a tragedy, but said it was not a crime. They say Kula panicked when the three officers opened the doors to his car with their guns drawn. The defense said none of the officers introduced themselves as parole officers and their gear wasn't properly marked. Adding to the idea Kula was panicked, the defense team admitted he was intoxicated at the time and was concerned about erratic behavior by his ex-wife which led Kula to believe she was setting him up to be robbed.

To repeat what Judge Shakes informed the jury, what the prosecution and defense say during opening arguments is not fact, merely how each side sets the table for the upcoming trial.

The trial began afterward. The first witnesses called to the stand were Colorado Springs Police Officers Anthony Spicglia and Mark Daly. They testified to their experience as the first two CSPD Officers to arrive on the scene.