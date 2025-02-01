Pueblo King Soopers union members vote to authorize strike; when and where will the picket line begin?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following union members in the Denver area and Colorado Springs, grocery store workers in Pueblo have voted to strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 Union says 97% of Pueblo retail workers and 100% of Pueblo meat department workers voted to strike.

The last time the UFCW Local 7 went on strike was in 2022, that strike lasted 9 days just for stores in Denver.

The union is asking King Soopers' shoppers to shop at other grocery stores as a way to support their cause.

"We want customers to support us and transfer their prescriptions over the Safeway or another pharmacy and support us by not shopping at King Soopers while we're engaging in this dispute over their unfair labor practices," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7.

King Soopers officials said those comments are concerning.

"She's also said she wants to give the communities time to transfer their prescriptions from King Soopers to Safeway. I'm a little concerned about [that]. So when we talk about bargaining in good faith and she's treating Safeway different than King Soopers, it makes no sense," said Joe Kelley Division President, King Soopers.

Originally, the contract was set to expire on January 4th, but both parties agreed to extend the deadline to January 17th.

The union said they are not satisfied with the plans for their health benefits and they want better security at the stores.

King Soopers said their health care is the best in the class and safety is a core value for them.

On Friday, union members in Colorado Springs voted to authorize a strike against King Soopers. Workers in the retail department voted 96% in favor of a strike and more than 97% of meat department workers voted to go on strike. Other stores in Colorado voted in favor of a strike, we could soon see picket lines.

"We will advise them, when and what stores and at what time the picket lines will start," said Cordova.

King Soopers says they're disappointed by the outcome of a strike. But they say this won't affect their stores and they will all remain open.

"Our stores will remain open, and we'll have anywhere from 1000 to 2000 temporary workers, not replacement workers, because nobody can replace, a great, King Soopers in City Market team. But we have to run our stores and we have a responsibility to the communities that we serve. And stores remain open," said Kelley.

It's still unknown when union members will go on strike.