Colorado King Soopers workers to strike beginning Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting early Thursday morning, King Soopers workers across Colorado will go on strike, according to their union.

Among those striking are those in stores throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties as well as King Soopers stores in the cities of Boulder and Louisville.

Stores in Colorado Springs and Pueblo could follow in the near future. Those workers have approved strikes, but the union has yet to announce a start date for their strikes.

UFCW Local 7 says it will fall under an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike as they allege several disputes against King Soopers. Those allegations include that King Soopers illegally interrogated union members about bargaining, and threatened members with discipline for wearing union clothing and buttons. They also alleged King Soopers unlawfully gutted $8 million in retiree health benefit funds.

The union president said she's even encouraging customers to transfer prescriptions.

"She's also said she wants to give the communities time to transfer their prescriptions from King Soopers to Safeway. I'm a little concerned about [that]. So when we talk about bargaining in good faith and she's treating Safeway different than King Soopers, it makes no sense," said Joe Kelley Division President, King Soopers, in an earlier interview with KRDO13.

The union said they are not satisfied with the plans for their health benefits and they want better security at the stores.

King Soopers said their health care is the best in the class and safety is a core value for them.