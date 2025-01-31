Colorado Springs King Soopers union workers vote to strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Union workers of King Soopers in Colorado Springs have voted to move forward with a strike, according to the union, UFCW Local 7.

An overwhelming 97% of workers in the retail bargaining unit voted to strike; 98% in the meat bargaining unit, according to union officials.

According to the Colorado Springs union, their strike will join workers in Boulder, Broomfield, Metro Denver, and Parker.

Tensions have been brewing between the union and the company, with workers claiming there were cuts to benefits and to their retiree health insurance fund.

"First of all, Local 7's rhetoric is not only untrue but quite frankly, it's dangerous. I just commented on the fact that we're actually going to add contributions to the pensions. Our health care is best in class," said Joe Kelley Division President of King Soopers in an interview with KRDO13 earlier this month.

The union was also asking for guards at stores.

"We have a lot of issues with either the un-housed or there's drug use around the stores. We've had, you know, we had a mass shooting up in Boulder," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. Just a few days after that interview, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a King Soopers in Colorado Springs.

A representative with King Soopers says safety is always a priority, and they notify associates any time there is an incident within three miles of a store.

“The workers in Colorado Springs saw how the Company reacted to the Denver area strike votes. Rather than listen to the workers, the Company has continued its Unfair Labor Practices. We are tired of watching the Company gouge our customers because of chronic understaffing in the stores, while the Company disrespects the workers who stay despite the hostile labor conditions. I am encouraged by my coworkers’ strength and unity in our votes today. As a 44-year union member, I am proud to stand up to the Company on behalf of Colorado Springs. I hope that this vote ends the Company’s unfair labor practices and forces the Company to take our concerns seriously.” -David Burciago on behalf of UFCW Local 7

The timing of any strike and locations where a strike would occur will be announced at a later date, according to the union. In previous interviews, King Soopers said they would keep stores open, despite a strike.