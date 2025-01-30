State Patrol vehicle struck while responding to seperate crash on I-25 in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers have been responding to crashes and stuck vehicles across Southeastern Colorado all morning.
According to CSP, a marked patrol vehicle was struck Thursday morning while a trooper responded to a different non-injury crash on I-25, south of Colorado Springs.
CSP said no one was injured in the crash and it did not cause a road closure.
Roads across much of the region are slushy Thursday morning and travel has been precarious for many.