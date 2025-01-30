Skip to Content
State Patrol vehicle struck while responding to seperate crash on I-25 in El Paso County

The Colorado State Patrol vehicle that was struck Thursday morning
CSP
By
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:23 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers have been responding to crashes and stuck vehicles across Southeastern Colorado all morning.

According to CSP, a marked patrol vehicle was struck Thursday morning while a trooper responded to a different non-injury crash on I-25, south of Colorado Springs.

CSP said no one was injured in the crash and it did not cause a road closure.

Roads across much of the region are slushy Thursday morning and travel has been precarious for many.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

