State Patrol vehicle struck while responding to seperate crash on I-25 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers have been responding to crashes and stuck vehicles across Southeastern Colorado all morning.

LATEST FORECAST

According to CSP, a marked patrol vehicle was struck Thursday morning while a trooper responded to a different non-injury crash on I-25, south of Colorado Springs.

CSP said no one was injured in the crash and it did not cause a road closure.

Roads across much of the region are slushy Thursday morning and travel has been precarious for many.