TODAY: Morning snow could make for a tricky Thursday morning commute. Mostly cloudy with snow showers into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows 19° to 24°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies and warm with highs in the mid to upper 50s near 60°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.