Manitou Springs gears up for 30th annual Great Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs welcomed KRDO13 for a special preview ahead of the 30th annual Great Fruitcake Toss on Saturday.

"I love this event for being 30 years strong in this community," said Manitou Springs events manager Jenna Gallas. "As everyone knows, we like to do things a little weird in Manitou Springs, and we're keeping that tradition with the great fruitcake toss."

Manitou Springs is credited as the inspiration for National Fruitcake Toss Day and as the originator of the event.

"Oh, we are definitely first. Yes, there are copycats out there, but you can rest assured that the original fruitcake toss was right here in Manitou Springs," Gallas said.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs on Saturday. You do not need a reservation. You can bring your own one-pound fruitcake or pay $1 to rent a fruitcake. It's another $1 to participate in each event. People can also trade canned goods for tickets, up to 10 tickets, which Manitou Springs will donate to the St. Andrews Food Pantry.

The Great Fruitcake Toss hosts throwing competitions for distance and accuracy, an obstacle course carrying a cake with a spatula, the "too good to toss bake off" and more.

Breaking from normal expectations, all of the fruitcakes will get eaten, except those people save to throw for next year. Judges will dig into the tasty-baked variety, while the city will give its rented cakes to farmers to feed their pigs.