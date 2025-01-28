Health officials report whooping cough outbreak involving Jenkins Middle School students

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Students and staff at Jenkins Middle School can't seem to catch a break after health officials confirm the school has had a whopping cough outbreak.

Just this month, classes for students were upended after the school abruptly closed due to structural concerns. Students have since moved into Doherty High School and Russell Middle School-- potentially for the rest of the school year.

Now, officials with El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) confirm that notification was provided to parents of 7th-grade Jenkins Middle School students about a whopping cough outbreak.

EPCPH would not disclose to KRDO13 how many cases have been confirmed, but did say they consider an outbreak to be "two or more individuals with the disease whose infection can be traced back to the exposure source, in this case, Jenkins Middle School."

EPCPH says if there were a concern for students at Doherty High or Russell Middle (where Jenkins students have been moved to), there would be communication with those parents. However, they say the risk of exposure for those students is extremely low.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness where coughing can last for weeks or months, according to the CDC.

According to EPCPH, those at risk are those who spend several hours a day near another ill person, especially in a confined area.

The CDC says outbreaks of whooping cough are common. Data from the organization shows there were more than 650 cases in Colorado reported last year.

Here are some symptoms parents should look out for, according to EPCPH: