WATCH LIVE: Teller County Sheriff holds press conference on illegal immigration and crime

today at 10:43 AM
Published 10:14 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on illegal immigration and crime, which can be watched below:

The sheriff discussed "the arrests of illegal aliens engaged in criminal activity in Teller County."

This week, KRDO13 Investigates was first to tell you about how Sheriff Mikesell's deputies arrested three undocumented Venezuelan immigrants, who he says all have ties to the "incidents in Aurora."

The sheriff also discussed Colorado Senate Bill 25-047, which the sheriff says he helped draft with Senator Mark Baisley. Sheriff Mikesell says the bill would reverse rules that limit enforcement of federal immigration law.

Celeste Springer

