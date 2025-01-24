WATCH LIVE: Teller County Sheriff holds press conference on illegal immigration and crime

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on illegal immigration and crime, which can be watched below:

The sheriff discussed "the arrests of illegal aliens engaged in criminal activity in Teller County."

This week, KRDO13 Investigates was first to tell you about how Sheriff Mikesell's deputies arrested three undocumented Venezuelan immigrants, who he says all have ties to the "incidents in Aurora."

NOW: the Teller County Sheriff talks about 4 recent arrests of undocumented immigrants. Three from Venezuela, and one from Columbia.



He’s emphasizing the importance of being able to work with federal Immigration services, or ICE. @KRDO_13 pic.twitter.com/aVFSAc96fa — Tyler Cunnington KRDO 13 (@TyCunningtonTV) January 24, 2025

The sheriff also discussed Colorado Senate Bill 25-047, which the sheriff says he helped draft with Senator Mark Baisley. Sheriff Mikesell says the bill would reverse rules that limit enforcement of federal immigration law.