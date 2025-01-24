Pueblo West teacher drives mobile health science lab to online students

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A registered nurse and health science teacher at Destinations Career Academy drives her medical lab on wheels to her online students so they can complete their medical certifications.

"It means so much to me because it was so hard in the beginning when we didn't have a mobile lab. It was really difficult when students would tell me that they couldn't make it to the lab because they had no ride or it was too far, and that's just devastating to me because I want every student to be able to have that hands-on portion," Mobile Lab teacher Shari Bossmann said.

Destinations Career Academy is a tuition-free online public Colorado school. Bossmann said it was her idea to convert an RV into a mobile lab, and the school raised donations and applied for grants to secure the vehicle and cover the costs of converting it into her mini health science lab full of equipment and mannequins.

"I go as far as Julesburg and Haxtun every year. It's just wherever they are," Bossmann said.

Bossmann teaches high school-level health science courses for students looking to get a head start on getting their medical certifications and college credit. Destinations Career Academy has curriculum for grades 4-12.