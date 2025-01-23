Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade holds press conference, says fire mitigation is top priority

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is expected to hold his monthly press conference with city updates just after 2 p.m.

During the press conference, Mayor Mobolade said his office is currently brainstorming ideas on how to ensure Colorado Springs is doing everything it can to prevent wildfires.

The topic has recently come to the forefront, as fires have recently ravaged California.

"Is Colorado Springs prepared? And I'm here to say yes, and we're also continually preparing," said Mayor Mobolade.

Mayor Mobolade says the city conducts ongoing mitigation work and evacuation drills. Additionally, they'll be hosting a town hall in two weeks at one fire department.

The city is encouraging people to sign up for Peak Alerts, their emergency notification system. You can sign up for Peak Alerts here.