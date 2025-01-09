Colorado firefighters deployed to California to help combat historically destructive wildfires

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – As Colorado tracks frigid temperatures and snowstorms, fires continue to rage across southern California. Thousands of firefighters are working to battle at least five growing wildfires around the Los Angeles area, with powerful Santa Ana winds propelling the spread.

As of Thursday morning, at least five are dead and many more injured, ABC News reports, with over 100,000 people evacuated.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed over 1,000 structures and is still entirely uncontained, making it the most destructive fire in LA history. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration for Los Angeles County.

Now, firefighters from Castle Rock, alongside a firefighting aircraft from Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control (CDFPC), are headed to the region to help combat the devastating spread.

The teams left Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department

The three Castle Rock Fire Department firefighters deployed to the golden state took Brush 155, one of the department's trucks, with them. The department said they will be gone for up to two weeks.

Upon arrival, the trio will be given a specific location and assignment.

The multi-mission aircraft, sent to California by CDFPC the same day, is outfitted with special infrared and color sensors, aimed at giving crews on the ground a real-time look at the spread and movement of the flames.