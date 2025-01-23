Colorado Springs mayor speaks on immigration enforcement under new Trump policies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Yemi Mobolade of Colorado Springs touched upon how the city is reacting to new immigration enforcement brought upon by the new Donald Trump Presidency.

The mayor discussed the topic after questions prompted by the media, following his speech at his monthly press briefing at the City Administration Building in downtown Colorado Springs.

He explained that the federal executive orders and the changes in policy over immigration this past week are in the name of public safety, something he welcomes in Colorado but also for his city.

Mobolade explained that local non-profit partners have not reported any increase in immigrants since the topic became red hot in February of 2024 when thousands of immigrants were leaving Denver after the end of their housing program.

He added those same groups haven't expressed any concerns over these sweeping federal changes this week, on behalf of those families they may be assisting. Moboalde reaffirmed that Colorado Springs is not a sanctuary city, just as he stated last year.

KRDO13 Investigates asked the various school districts in El Paso County on Thursday, what their current, or new policies may be in regard to Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who may request to enter their schools over students or families that may be involved in an investigation of any kind.

This week, President Trump revoked a directive that prevented ICE from making arrests of suspected undocumented immigrants in "sensitive areas," like schools.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12:

In Cheyenne Mountain School District, we are committed to supporting our students and families with care and respect while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws. In alignment with recent federal directives, we want to assure our community that the District will continue its practice of cooperating with federal, state, and local agencies, including immigration authorities, as required by law. We recognize the importance of collaboration with these agencies to ensure that we meet our obligations while prioritizing the well-being and safety of our students and staff. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive environment for learning, where all students can thrive. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to your school's administration. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we navigate these important responsibilities together.

- David Peak, Superintendent

Academy District 20:

"At this time, there have been no internal changes to our practices or procedures, and we do not have any news to share. Should any changes occur in the future, we are committed to communicating promptly and transparently with our community." - Krystal Story, Assistant Director for Communication

Falcon School District 49:

School District 49 maintains a positive, respectful working relationship with our law enforcement partners and state agencies. We will follow the law and our board policies which clearly guide district cooperation in law enforcement matters while meeting the best interests of our students and of those who are obligated to uphold the law. - David Nancarrow, Director of Communications

Colorado Springs District 11:

Told KRDO13 Investigates they are working on a statement that will likely be released on Friday, January 24.

Fountain District 3 and Lewis Palmer District 38:

Both stated they had no comment for our story.

Other remaining Districts in El Paso County did not reply as of the publishing of this article.