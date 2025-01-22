Engineering firm recommends further surveys at District 11’s Jenkins Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - District 11 has provided an update on the status of Jenkins Middle School, which was recently closed for the remainder of the year due to structural concerns.

In a statement to staff and families at the school, Superintendent Michael Gaal said, in part, that the engineering firm Jenkins Hughes identified a time-sensitive need for a geotechnical engineering survey that will assess the foundation and soil conditions around the building. This is critical to completing their analysis and determining next steps for remediation of the building, the statement said.

Jenkins Middle School was closed last Friday, Jan. 14, and students were assigned to other schools in the district for the remainder of the school year.

According to the district, school officials and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have been monitoring the building structure for the past few years. Officials said the building has experienced "cracking and physical separation of walls and floors” which have gotten worse over time. The shifting has “compromised fire protection systems in ways that do not meet the International Fire Code and have rendered the building unsafe for occupation.”

The most recent statement from the D11 superintendent can be read in full below:

"Today, the district coordinated with a professional moving company to relocate all Jenkins teachers and their materials to their new school locations at Doherty High School and Russell Middle School. Over the next two days, we’ll assist teachers in settling into their new spaces. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our community partners and supporters who helped with packing, provided food and drinks, and offered their support during this transition. Your generosity has been invaluable, and we are grateful for your continued assistance in the coming weeks.

Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are committed to identifying comprehensive and permanent solutions for the Jenkins building.

This morning, our structural engineering team at Jensen Hughes shared that in the process of compiling their preliminary findings, they have identified a time-sensitive need for a geotechnical engineering survey. This survey will assess the foundation and soil conditions, which are critical to completing their analysis and determining next steps for remediation.

We are now securing a geotechnical expert to provide the necessary information to move forward with a full report and next steps.

We remain committed to transparency and will provide updates as new information becomes available."

-Superintendent Michael Gaal