Beloved Old Colorado City restaurant to reopen under new leadership a month after announcing closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just a month after the owners of Mountain Shadows Restaurant announced the business's permanent closure via Facebook, they now say it isn't the end for the Old Colorado City staple.

Mountain Shadows Restaurant closed their doors early last month, citing rising food costs and financial struggles post-pandemic. The restaurant has remained closed since, with signs on the door reading: “Permanently closed. Thank you for all the years of support!”

KRDO13

Following the announcement, KRDO13 spoke to former co-owner Kasie Swain, who began working as a waitress at Mountain Shadows in 1993 before purchasing it in 2010. She told us she was heartbroken to shut the store down.

"I couldn't have told you that was going to happen ever. This was supposed to be for my grandkids," Swain said.

RELATED: Why are so many iconic Colorado Springs restaurants closing down?

Now, Swain says the establishment has been sold a new owner.

"The people I have chosen for this next chapter are good people," Swain, who bought the restaurant in 2010, wrote in a Jan. 15 Facebook post. "They will cherish Mountain Shadows as much as I."

Swain said the new owners intend to keep Mountain Shadows as "original as possible," and that prior ownership will work closely with them in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. She hopes the community will happily welcome them into the Mountain Shadows family.

“I hope you all will support them, offer kind opinions, help them be true Mountain Shadows Restaurant owners. They are truly great people and I really like them,” Swain wrote in the Facebook post. “I've had a great time with my roll in Mountain Shadows. But it's time to slow down. A new energy is coming in and I'm confident about that!"

The local favorite will hopefully return soon, with the sale closing on Friday, Jan. 17.