Skip to Content
Top Stories

Why are so many iconic Colorado Springs restaurants closing down?

KRDO
By
New
today at 3:58 PM
Published 5:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple eateries that have been staples of the Colorado Springs community are closing their doors for good, if they haven't already.

Mountain Shadows Restaurant in Old Colorado City just announced they are closing and will be selling their building.

Cy's Drive-in on the west side closed in October. The owner said the landlord decided she needed to be out by the end of the year.

Munchies 719 in Downtown Colorado Springs will close its doors for good at the end of the year. The owners told KRDO13 that they're seeing fewer people around downtown. Numbers from the Downtown Business Association back up this claim and show there was a 1.61% downturn in foot traffic downtown since 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content