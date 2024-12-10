Why are so many iconic Colorado Springs restaurants closing down?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple eateries that have been staples of the Colorado Springs community are closing their doors for good, if they haven't already.

Mountain Shadows Restaurant in Old Colorado City just announced they are closing and will be selling their building.

Cy's Drive-in on the west side closed in October. The owner said the landlord decided she needed to be out by the end of the year.

Munchies 719 in Downtown Colorado Springs will close its doors for good at the end of the year. The owners told KRDO13 that they're seeing fewer people around downtown. Numbers from the Downtown Business Association back up this claim and show there was a 1.61% downturn in foot traffic downtown since 2023.