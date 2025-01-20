Colorado Springs police executing search warrant, area now under shelter-in-place order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement have taken to the area of Southgate Road, and have issued a reverse 911 for the area.

According to the department, they were executing a search warrant in the area. Now, police are asking people to stay indoors, lock their doors, and stay away from windows.

CSPD says they will send out an all-clear message when the notice expires.

Details about this incident are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.