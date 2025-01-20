Co. Springs supporters gather for Inauguration watch party, others bullish on another Trump term

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several dozen supporters of President Donald J. Trump gathered at a local bar in Colorado Springs on Monday to cheer on the incoming administration. Opponents of the now 47th President, aren't as thrilled about his second term in office.

Residents packed the Mill Hill Saloon on Monday morning, forcing cars to park around the block for a spot inside, to catch the Commander and Chief and his Vice President J.D Vance take their Oaths of Office.

It's a Presidential Inauguration that some have been waiting a while for

"I'm old enough, I lived through [Jimmy] Carter to get [Ronald] Reagan. I feel like I've just lived through [Joe] Biden to get back to [Donald] Trump," said one supporter on Monday morning.

Upwards of 100 people packed into the saloon on 21st Street, near the Gold Hill Mesa community, celebrating with drinks and snapping photos with a cutout of Trump, while they all circled around a large projector screen with a live broadcast of the Inauguration.

Outside, a few locals brought a crane rig to hang an enormous U.S. flag, as well as a blue Trump Vance 2024 Make America Great Again flag beneath it.

The now 47th President in his first official words to the American people, listed out a number of issues he plans to tackle in office calling his term a new Golden Age for the United States.

"Promises made, promises, kept, he's doing to do that," said Dave Mason at the watch party.

His supporters, echoed issues that Trump pledged he would improve while in office, while adding some of their own.

"Honestly, economy and immigration," said Justin, a supporter at the saloon.

"We need to have a multi-use energy system, not just relying on solar and wind." explained another man.

Other residents who spoke with KRDO13 walking in downtown Colorado Springs, explained they're a little more bullish about the president's second term in office

"I don't agree with him as a person, [or] the things that he was saying. I don't agree with his campaign," said Dylan Pope.

Another Springs resident, along with her friend visiting from out of town, both talked about their reservations for a second Trump Presidency.

"I don't want four years of bad for the country. I'm hoping that a lot of his policies he does not enact because I don't feel like they are good for the country," said Tiffany Holbrook, who is a teacher in Colorado Springs.

But added that they hope that the next four years have some positives as well.

"I think people say a lot in an election, or [say a lot] to get elected, and whether or not they can actually fulfill what they're saying," explained Lynn Mannix, who lives in San Francisco but was visiting Holbrook.

"I don't want four years of bad for the country. [But] I'm hoping that a lot of his policies, he does not enact, because I don't feel like they are good for the country." Holbrook countered.

The two said in light of all the changes that Trump may usher in, they think The Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare", is something that should remain intact for the American people.

Outside of those celebrating in the Springs, Governor Jared Polis was in Washington D.C for the ceremony on Monday, as he currently serves as the Chair of the National Governors Association.