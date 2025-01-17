With dangerous cold ahead, UCHealth gives tips on preventing, treating frostbite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Bitter, subzero temperatures are arriving to the Front Range this weekend – putting Coloradans at a heightened risk of frostbite.

READ MORE: Stormtracker13 team tracking snow, dangerously cold temperatures

According to UCHealth, frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze, causing damage that can become permanent if untreated.

Frostbite can happen quickly in extreme conditions. At a temperature of 5°F with a wind speed at 30 mph, frostbite can develop in just 30 minutes. At -5°F with the same wind speed, frostbite may set in within 10 minutes, UCHealth said.

Recognizing the symptoms and acting quickly can help prevent severe outcomes.

Common symptoms of frostbite include:

Redness or pain in the affected area, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin, numbness, and, in severe cases, blisters or blackened skin. If left untreated, frostbite can lead to long-term effects like nerve damage, muscle weakness, chronic pain, or even amputation.

If you suspect frostbite, UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center recommends:

Prevent additional exposure to the cold.

Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15–30 minutes.

Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling.

Take over-the-counter pain medication like ibuprofen if warming is painful.

Avoid walking on frostbitten feet or toes.

If the skin appears blue, bluish-gray, or blisters form when the area begins to warm, seek medical attention immediately.

To reduce your risk, UCHealth recommends dressing in warm layers, limiting your time outdoors, and staying alert to signs of frostbite.

For more information on frostbite and cold-weather safety, visit UCHealth’s frostbite resource page.