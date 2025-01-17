THE MILITARY FAMILY: Building a better life with Habitat for Humanity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For military members looking to make the transition from active duty to civilian life, it can be a daunting -- if not debilitating -- undertaking.

For husband and wife Damian and Trinady, that move was even more compounded with three-year-old twins and a new baby on the way.

Damian had spent four years in the Army doing reconnaissance work, and when his time in the military wrapped up, the family income was such that they were living in a low-income apartment.

"My daughter had been sick a lot because of the mold in our apartment," said Trinady. "Not only that, but the couple said people tried breaking down their doors in the middle of the night."

They both knew: it was time to look for alternate housing.

Their second time applying for Habitat for Humanity's "Veterans Build" program, they were selected. Habitat only builds one such veteran's home per year in the Pikes Peak Region.

"It was a dream come true," said Damian.

But, it wasn't a free house. Far from it.

"Our homeowners are invested. They spend that 200 hours working on their homes. That means, when they move in, they know how their houses work; they know they can do a lot of maintenance troubleshooting themselves, making them less likely to be taken advantage of by contractors," said Monique Bos, Habitat for Humanity Communications Manager. "It's a teaching site, so people don't have to have any construction experience."

In Damian and Trinady's case, they each put in 200 hours working at the ReStore, Habitat's donation and recycling center.

Each family considered must take classes on finances and homeownership, display a need for affordable housing (e.g. paying more than half their income on rent), and show they are living in crowded or unsafe housing.

Now, after so much time has been amassed, the family of five is thriving in their new -- safe -- home.

"Right away I thought, 'This place is ours!' It's crazy. A big step up," said Trinady.

And, just as they dreamed, their kids are able to play, without worry, while mom and dad pursue their careers; Trinady studying for her Master's in Criminal Justice, and Damian, working for FedEx.

"We're going to love this home and take care of it," said Damian.