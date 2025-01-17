Pueblo man sentenced to 4-years probation, no access to internet in child exploitation case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo man was sentenced this week to four years of probation as part of a plea deal in a 2024 sexual exploitation of a child case, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced.

The PCSO said they investigated the case involving 19-year-old Alonzo Gutierrez. The four-year probation sentence includes multiple restrictions including prohibiting Gutierrez from having any electronic device that accesses the internet. He must also register as a sex offender.

The PCSO said detectives arrested Gutierrez in March 2024 after a months-long investigation involving Gutierrez and a juvenile female taking explicit photos of another juvenile female and then sharing the photos.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child, according to the PCSO.