Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens for sexual exploitation of a child

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced that they arrested two teens on felony warrants for sexual exploitation of a child.

PCSO says that Alonzo Gutierrez, 18, and a 17-year-old female were arrested following a months-long investigation into the taking and sharing of sexually explicit photos of another juvenile female.

According to PCSO, Gutierrez was arrested on March 22 for sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

PCSO says that the 17-year-old female was arrested Monday for sexual exploitation of a child and criminal solicitation to sexual assault on a child. She has been booked into the Pueblo Youth Center.