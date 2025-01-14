Pueblo man arrested after allegedly making plans to have sex with 14-year-old

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a Pueblo plan after he allegedly made plans to travel to Limon to meet with a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies allege Travis Battleson planned to pick the girl up before driving her back to Pueblo for sexual acts. During the incident, deputies say Battleson was found with felony amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“This type of criminal is one of the most repugnant that society has to offer, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will not standby and let predators attempt to victimize our community,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor.

Here are his charges, according to the sheriff's office: