Distrcit 11 sends letter to community about ‘structural concerns’ in middle school building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The superintendent of Colorado Springs' School District 11 recently sent out a letter to the community to address the increased presence of fire safety officials at Jenkins Middle School.

The letter concerns ongoing structural concerns with the Jenkins Middle School building.

In the letter, Superintendent Michael Gaal states the district, for several years, has worked with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to "monitor and address structural concerns within the Jenkins building." During the most recent inspection in December 2024, CSFD observed changes in the condition of the building that warranted further investigation, the letter said.

The letter goes on to say that on December 23, 2024, CSFD formally requested that the district engage a fire protection and structural engineering firm to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the building’s fire protection and structure.

The superintendent said the district immediately partnered with "a highly regarded engineering firm," and is working closely with CSFD, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and structural experts to ensure that any necessary actions are addressed.

The letter states that the district will be providing additional updates this week.

The letter from Superintendent Michael Gaal can be read in full below: