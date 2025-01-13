Distrcit 11 sends letter to community about ‘structural concerns’ in middle school building
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The superintendent of Colorado Springs' School District 11 recently sent out a letter to the community to address the increased presence of fire safety officials at Jenkins Middle School.
The letter concerns ongoing structural concerns with the Jenkins Middle School building.
In the letter, Superintendent Michael Gaal states the district, for several years, has worked with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to "monitor and address structural concerns within the Jenkins building." During the most recent inspection in December 2024, CSFD observed changes in the condition of the building that warranted further investigation, the letter said.
The letter goes on to say that on December 23, 2024, CSFD formally requested that the district engage a fire protection and structural engineering firm to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the building’s fire protection and structure.
The superintendent said the district immediately partnered with "a highly regarded engineering firm," and is working closely with CSFD, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and structural experts to ensure that any necessary actions are addressed.
The letter states that the district will be providing additional updates this week.
The letter from Superintendent Michael Gaal can be read in full below:
Dear Jenkins Community,
In recent weeks, you may have noticed an increased presence of fire safety officials around the Jenkins Middle School building. We want to provide an update to help you understand why this has been happening and reassure you of our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.
For several years, Colorado Springs School District 11 and the Colorado Springs Fire Department have worked closely to monitor and address structural concerns within the Jenkins building. As with any building, regular assessments and maintenance are part of ensuring that it remains a safe and effective learning environment. During the most recent fire inspection in December, the Fire Department observed changes in the building’s condition that warranted further investigation to assess how best to address long-term maintenance needs.
On December 23, the Fire Department formally requested that the district engage a fire protection and structural engineering firm to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the building’s fire protection and structure. In response, we immediately partnered with Jensen Hughes, a highly regarded engineering firm. This evaluation is part of our proactive approach to ensure that the building meets reasonable safety standards.
We are working closely with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and structural experts to ensure that any necessary actions are addressed thoughtfully and efficiently. Together, we are taking swift and deliberate steps to ensure the building meets safety standards while prioritizing the well-being of everyone in our school community.
Please know that the safety and continuity of learning for our students and staff remain our top priorities. We are committed to keeping you informed as we move forward and will provide additional updates this week as we continue to partner with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and Jensen Hughes.
Thank you for your ongoing trust and partnership as we work together to ensure a safe and positive environment for all members of the Jenkins community.
Sincerely,
Michael Gaal
Superintendent