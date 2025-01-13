Stratmoor Hills firefighters brace for return of high winds in L.A, as they battle Eaton Fire for 4th day

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Cali. (KRDO) - Fire crews battling multiple Southern California wildfires, including firefighters from right here in Colorado Springs, are bracing for extreme winds to return to Los Angeles County, threatening the spread of what have become the most destructive wildfires in California history.

Four members of the Stratmoor Hills Fire District, including John Ortiz who is the Engine Boss for the Type 3 Brush Truck that they rode out to Southern California, entered their fourth night of fighting the Eaton Fire on Monday.

Ortiz says they're in good spirits, and so are most of the firefighters stationed alongside them, however they assure that the destruction they are surrounded by has undoubtedly left a mark.

"When you look at it, and there's just thousands of homes, that are gone and destroyed, it's... a different picture. It's absolutely something that we've all had to stop and try to put our head around." explained Ortiz.

Now with high winds funneling back into Los Angeles County through Wednesday, ranging from 15 to 40 miles per hour in the region, Ortiz and so many other agencies, remain locked in on containment.

"We've most definitely run some game plans in our head. Talked about it, what potential incidents if it does occur, [if the wind] does pick up. What are we going to be looking for?" stated Ortiz.

He explains that the camaraderie amongst the crews, hailing from states all across the midwest and west coast, has fueled their morale.

"When we have a briefing in the morning and there's hundreds of firefighters, and there's still thousands in the parking lot waiting to go out... the feeling is great when we see almost just a mile long worth of trucks heading out to the fire line." said Ortiz.

He says his crew is set to remain out for assistance until January 23rd, if needed.

"Our strong families back home have helped out tremendously. The aspect of being gone for over two weeks, that's a part of this wildfire game that goes into play. I've been doing this long enough of it. It's just a part of the game. My crew understands that as well for themselves." Ortiz explained.

The quartet from Stratmoor Hills may have been among the first to head to California from Colorado, but they are most certainly not alone. The Governor's office sending out a list of all the local, county and state agencies helping out in the SoCal fires on Monday:

Resource Orders 1/8/25:

DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft: Including one pilot and two mission sensor operators

Hartsel Fire Protection District

Castle Rock Fire & Rescue

Southern Arkansas Fire Protection District

Four Mile Fire Protection District

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District

Resource Orders 1/10/25:

Strike Team 1:

Palmer Lake Fire Department

Jackson 105 Fire Protection District

Northwest Fire Protection District

NE Teller County Fire Protection District

Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Strike Team 2:

Grand Fire Protection District

Grand Lake Fire Protection District

Oak Creek Fire Protection District

Arvada Fire Protection District

North Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue

Strike Team 3:

South Arkansas Fire Protection District

Boulder Fire Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue

Mountain View Fire Rescue

Lefthand Fire Protection District

Hudson Fire Protection District

Strike Team 4:

Vail Fire & Emergency Services

Los Piños Fire Protection District

Upper Pine Fire Protection District

Grand Junction Fire Department

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District

Cortez Fire Protection District

Strike Team 5:

Eagle River Fire Protection District

Summit Fire & EMS

Colorado River Fire Protection District

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Strike Team 6:

Chaffee County Fire Protection District

Stonewall Fire Protection District

South Fork Fire Rescue

Purgatoire River Volunteer Fire Department

Spanish Peaks / Boncarbo Fire Protection District

Deer Mountain Fire Protection District

Gunnison Fire Department

Pike and San Isabel National Forest

Security Fire Protection District

Strike Team 7:

Thornton Fire Department

North Metro Fire Rescue

Denver Fire Department

Windsor Severance Fire Protection District

West Metro Fire Protection District

Westminster Fire Department

Grand Fire Protection District

Strike Team 8:

Lefthand Fire Protection District

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District

Greely Fire Department

Brighton Fire Rescue District

Platte Valley Fire Protection District

Strike Team 9: