Stratmoor Hills firefighters brace for return of high winds in L.A, as they battle Eaton Fire for 4th day
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Cali. (KRDO) - Fire crews battling multiple Southern California wildfires, including firefighters from right here in Colorado Springs, are bracing for extreme winds to return to Los Angeles County, threatening the spread of what have become the most destructive wildfires in California history.
Four members of the Stratmoor Hills Fire District, including John Ortiz who is the Engine Boss for the Type 3 Brush Truck that they rode out to Southern California, entered their fourth night of fighting the Eaton Fire on Monday.
Ortiz says they're in good spirits, and so are most of the firefighters stationed alongside them, however they assure that the destruction they are surrounded by has undoubtedly left a mark.
"When you look at it, and there's just thousands of homes, that are gone and destroyed, it's... a different picture. It's absolutely something that we've all had to stop and try to put our head around." explained Ortiz.
Now with high winds funneling back into Los Angeles County through Wednesday, ranging from 15 to 40 miles per hour in the region, Ortiz and so many other agencies, remain locked in on containment.
"We've most definitely run some game plans in our head. Talked about it, what potential incidents if it does occur, [if the wind] does pick up. What are we going to be looking for?" stated Ortiz.
He explains that the camaraderie amongst the crews, hailing from states all across the midwest and west coast, has fueled their morale.
"When we have a briefing in the morning and there's hundreds of firefighters, and there's still thousands in the parking lot waiting to go out... the feeling is great when we see almost just a mile long worth of trucks heading out to the fire line." said Ortiz.
He says his crew is set to remain out for assistance until January 23rd, if needed.
"Our strong families back home have helped out tremendously. The aspect of being gone for over two weeks, that's a part of this wildfire game that goes into play. I've been doing this long enough of it. It's just a part of the game. My crew understands that as well for themselves." Ortiz explained.
The quartet from Stratmoor Hills may have been among the first to head to California from Colorado, but they are most certainly not alone. The Governor's office sending out a list of all the local, county and state agencies helping out in the SoCal fires on Monday:
Resource Orders 1/8/25:
- DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft: Including one pilot and two mission sensor operators
- Hartsel Fire Protection District
- Castle Rock Fire & Rescue
- Southern Arkansas Fire Protection District
- Four Mile Fire Protection District
- Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District
Resource Orders 1/10/25:
Strike Team 1:
- Palmer Lake Fire Department
- Jackson 105 Fire Protection District
- Northwest Fire Protection District
- NE Teller County Fire Protection District
- Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
Strike Team 2:
- Grand Fire Protection District
- Grand Lake Fire Protection District
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District
- Arvada Fire Protection District
- North Metro Fire Rescue
- South Metro Fire Rescue
Strike Team 3:
- South Arkansas Fire Protection District
- Boulder Fire Rescue
- Aurora Fire Rescue
- Mountain View Fire Rescue
- Lefthand Fire Protection District
- Hudson Fire Protection District
Strike Team 4:
- Vail Fire & Emergency Services
- Los Piños Fire Protection District
- Upper Pine Fire Protection District
- Grand Junction Fire Department
- Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District
- Cortez Fire Protection District
Strike Team 5:
- Eagle River Fire Protection District
- Summit Fire & EMS
- Colorado River Fire Protection District
- Loveland Fire Rescue Authority
Strike Team 6:
- Chaffee County Fire Protection District
- Stonewall Fire Protection District
- South Fork Fire Rescue
- Purgatoire River Volunteer Fire Department
- Spanish Peaks / Boncarbo Fire Protection District
- Deer Mountain Fire Protection District
- Gunnison Fire Department
- Pike and San Isabel National Forest
- Security Fire Protection District
Strike Team 7:
- Thornton Fire Department
- North Metro Fire Rescue
- Denver Fire Department
- Windsor Severance Fire Protection District
- West Metro Fire Protection District
- Westminster Fire Department
- Grand Fire Protection District
Strike Team 8:
- Lefthand Fire Protection District
- Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control
- Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
- Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District
- Greely Fire Department
- Brighton Fire Rescue District
- Platte Valley Fire Protection District
Strike Team 9:
- Denver Fire Department
- Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
- Poudre Fire Authority
- Timberline Fire Protection District
- Four Mile Fire Protection District
- Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District
- Colorado State Forest Service
- Boulder Mountain Fire Authority
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office