Manitou Springs business receives overwhelming amount of donations for Los Angeles

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The mass destruction and widespread devastation out of Los Angeles have many people looking for ways to support those who are impacted by the wildfires. A local business owner in Manitou Springs is stepping up to help.

KRDO13 first shared Under The Spotlight’s' effort to take donations for those who have lost everything in the Los Angeles fires on Friday, January 10, since then they've seen a major show of support.

The vintage boutique in Manitou Springs is full of shirts and unique items, but in the back of the store, you'll find a huge pile of donations. The items include everything from kids' shoes to bedding, all brought in by generous community members.

The owner of Under The Spotlight, Jeffery Benish, lost everything in a previous house fire.

"I was upset. I was, like, filled with all sorts of emotions. I was angry, I was sad, I felt loss, like, the worst stuff is like the stuff you can't get back," shared Benish.

After experiencing the emotions that come with the loss of a home firsthand, he decided to give back.

"I have all these extra clothes and I'm sure the community would love to bring stuff in too," explained Benish.

He showed KRDO13 an entire box of t-shirts and pants he was donating. That box was amongst other donations, but they say they could still use hygiene items, diapers, non-perishable, and men's clothes.

"Personally, I didn't expect many people to donate, but because so many people donate, we can't ship all of it," said Under The Spotlight employee, Noah Morgheim.

At the end of the week, employee Noah Morgheim will pack his truck to the brim with donations and head to Los Angeles.

If you would like to donate, Under The Spotlight will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the rest of the week. The owner says any and all donations are appreciated. They say they’re just grateful to see a huge show of support from the community.