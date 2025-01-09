Governor Polis discusses resources to lower youth crime in 2025 State of the State address

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis delivered his 2025 State of the State address before the state legislature on Thursday morning, highlighting the successes of 2024, and the focuses of the year ahead.

Polis touched upon affordability, insurance, immigration, transportation, housing, public safety, juvenile crime, and more.

On the latter topics of crime and public safety, Governor Polis stated that from 2023 to 2024, the state saw 20,000 fewer property crimes, equating to a 15% drop, while there were 8,000 fewer vehicle thefts, amounting to a 26% decrease, in addition to a 9% drop in homicides.

One category that Polis says remains an issue, is juvenile crime, which as KRDO13 has reported, has become a growing pain for law enforcement in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo.

Throughout 2024, teenagers carried out dozens of smash-and-grab burglaries at smoke and vape shops, and even gun stores in Colorado Springs, which left police without many options, as youth detention center bed spaces were overcrowded, or limited.

The head of Colorado's Division of Youth Services told KRDO13 in a recent interview that there are 215 youth detention beds statewide, with about 22 emergency beds, which will house an offender for a couple of days when absolutely needed.

"We saw in the southern region in our fiscal year of 2023 to 2024, [law enforcement] used 93 emergency beds during that period of time." explained Anders Jacobsen, who heads the Division of Youth Services. "But they're most likely buying time to try and see who may be discharged or who they can find another plan for to put back into the community. And I think that that's undoubtedly what creates stress on the system." he later added.

A stress on the system for cities up and down the front range, which prompted a letter to be signed by Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Mayor Mike Johnston of Denver, and Mayor Mike Coffman of Aurora, pleading for help from the Mayor on bed spaces.

It appears that for 2025, Governor Polis listened to those pleas.

He says a little over 7 million dollars is allocated in this year's budget to add to those 215 beds.

"We're going to increase by about 50, 60 youth intervention beds again in parts of the state that don't have that available where kids have to be shipped, you know, hundreds of miles away. That's really the goal with that investment," explained Polis to KRDO13 on Thursday.

The Governor also made mention of how legislation has helped seize just over 60 illegal guns in just the last four months while adding that an effort to make stealing a firearm a felony, and not just based on value.

Democratic Senator Marc Snyder spoke with KRDO13 Investigates last summer, about data in Colorado Springs that showed over 2 guns being stolen per day in the city, and how those firearms were being used to carry out crimes.

Snyder, who had legislation to make gun theft a felony shot down in 2024, says it was great to hear the Governor speak on these wishes and address the topic of youth crime.

"I still think that is one of the best things we can do as far as reducing gun violence." the El Paso and Teller County Senator said. "Long overdue, critically needed, [it] was very heartwarming and encouraging to hear him talk about that," Snyder added, about youth crime.

Here's a look at some other topics discussed during the State of the State:

Housing

Governor Polis said priorities for 2025 will include closing the gap between housing supply and demand and reducing costs for new housing developments.

“In Colorado, we say yes to more housing, yes to unlocking prosperity, and yes to opportunity for Coloradans for every budget. To narrow the housing gap between supply and demand, we must continue to expand choices, reduce red tape, speed up timelines, and reduce costs for new housing to come on the market,” said Governor Polis.

Polis says he plans to lean on Senator Jeff Bridges (D.) and Senator Tony Exum (D) to get modular housing options built quicker and at a lower cost.

He also believes there is an untapped market in condos, which are a cheaper option for homebuyers. But Polis claims condos used to make up 20% of Colorado's new homes, but now make up for only 5%.

Reports from Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute confirm the housing market has been unkind to some buyers. The organization reported that 42% of households cannot afford a home above $300,000, yet only 16% of homes are valued at $300,000 or less.

Immigration

Polis talked about the prospect of the incoming Trump Presidential Administration, think this is common sense. I really hope that Congress and the president can secure the border. That means preventing the flow of people and drugs, and guns illegally across the southern border. That's a very important and challenging thing. And I hope the president, he ran on that. I hope he gets that done. At the same time, we also welcome any additional federal help in going after criminals.

Transportation

Polis says his administration has worked to fund and support the RTD system, but "we continue to also push for better governance, more budget transparency and accountability," he said.

However, others claim RTD ridership has fallen and its budget continues to grow.

"Between 2019 and 2022, ridership fell 46% while its operating budget increased 3%," read a release by the Common Sense Institute.

Gov. Polis says he also recognizes the need for safe, easily accessible stops. He said state leaders plan to use "innovative financing tools" to bring new stations into different areas and encourage ridership.

Prescription Drugs

Polis says that on top of capping the cost of insulin for Coloradans in 2024 at 50$ a month, Polis says he remains determined to unlock more lower prescription drug costs for all.

He says that two states, Colorado, and Florida, have been pursuing an application through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to import prescription drugs from Canada.

"The only way to do that is through approval of the Food and Drug Administration. We've had an application pending there for a while. We've amended it over the last few months. That approval, if it's granted, can absolutely translate into direct savings for Coloradans." explained Polis.