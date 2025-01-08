The start of performing arts in Colorado Springs: A historic look at the Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs' first symphony hall still draws large crowds 43 years after its construction. It's one of the growing number of performance arts entertainment options in El Paso County. In 1982, it was the only option.

"It kind of put Colorado Springs on the map from an arts perspective," said Pikes Peak Center Director of Marketing Jeff Lapsansky.

Before the Pikes Peak Center, the only way to watch Broadway classics or the new hot comedian for residents in a rapidly growing Colorado Springs was to drive to Denver. That all changed when the 2000-seat concert hall opened its doors right downtown.

"Artists are traveling the country, and they need a certain level of capacity for a venue to consider your city to be, quote-unquote, 'worthy of their production,'" Lapsansky said. "Building this place really solidified us for folks to consider us and bring some of the best shows in the country here."

The mission of the Pikes Peak Center was rooted in creating economic development and expanding the regional performing arts scene. It's operated by a non-profit to this day, under the umbrella of the "World Arena Group," which also maintains the Broadmoor World Arena.

That mission was apparent in the venue's founding. It wasn't a corporation, but a collaborative effort of individuals and local organizations in El Paso County to raise 100% of the funds to construct Colorado Springs' first symphony hall.

"All donated money from individuals that care about our community and saw the opportunity that we would have by putting a place like this downtown," Lapsansky said.

The Pikes Peak Center still hosts over 200 shows a year and has welcomed big names like Dave Chappelle, Alice Cooper, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Pictures of historical records from the construction of the Pikes Peak Center in this story are courtesy of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.