Colorado Springs City Council will vote next week on code changes for retail marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Next week, the Colorado Springs City Council will review proposed language in the Colorado Springs City Code to "facilitate implementation of the citizen-initiated Ballot Question 300," the city said Wednesday.

Ballot Initiative 300 was passed in the November 2024 election and authorized retail marijuana businesses to operate within Colorado Springs city limits beginning in April 2025.

According to the city, amendments to the City Code require two majority votes of council members present for adoption. The first vote of the Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, and the second and final vote is expected on Jan. 28.

Per the citizen-initiated ordinance, the city will begin accepting applications for retail marijuana business licenses by Feb. 10.

The city said the council will consider considering proposed amendments incorporating requirements of Ballot Question 300 in conjunction with existing zoning, licensing, and sales tax regulations.

The proposed amendments to the City Code can be found here: https://coloradosprings.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=13656379&GUID=F03F707B-F405-4CB9-A7DF-D803D1441949.

Additional information about City Council meetings is available on the City’s website: ColoradoSprings.gov/city-council-meetings.

RELATED REPORTING

What is COS City Ballot Initiative 300?

Colorado Springs voters approved opposing marijuana initiatives. Here’s what’s next

Co. Springs passes law to drastically limit where rec. marijuana shops could be, if legalized in Nov.

Your Voice Your Vote: Colorado Springs decides on recreational marijuana