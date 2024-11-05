Skip to Content
Your Voice Your Vote: Colorado Springs decides on recreational marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs residents will decide on legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana, possibly for the last time.

Unlike previous years there are two ballot questions pertaining to recreational marijuana on the ballot.

A 'yes' vote on 300 would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana by medical marijuana shops already established in Colorado Springs.

A 'yes' vote on 2D would put a recreational marijuana ban in the Colorado Springs City Charter.

If, somehow, both ballot questions passed 2D would overrule 300 and the sale of recreational marijuana would be banned.

