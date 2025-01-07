BREAKING: Police uncover new manifesto and details in Cybertruck explosion investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRDO) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave updates on Tuesday over the New Year's explosion outside Trump International Hotel.

Matthew Livelsberger, a Colorado Springs man, is believed to have rented the Cybertruck on an app called Turo before driving across state lines and parking the car outside the hotel where it detonated.

Livelsberger was a Green Beret, who spent nearly a decade at Ft. Carson in the 10th Special Forces Group. Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ruth Castro shared that for the past two years, Livelsberger was stationed in Germany.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said they located a 6-page manifesto believed to have been Livelsberger. While they have not released the full manifesto yet, they did release some key details from what they've learned.

"There was not a time during my two years in Afghanistan where I had a clear understanding or rational feeling in my heart of why my brothers were fighting and dying. We failed and the credibility of military and political leadership was shredded when no one was held accountable," read an excerpt of the alleged manifesto shared by police on Tuesday.

According to the document, Livelsberger expressed concerns over being labeled a terrorist and had no plans to harm anyone else but himself.

"As much as the MSM will paint me out to be some terrorist and monster, I had no intent on taking out anyone but myself if that happens," Livelsberger allegedly wrote.

Livelsberger was the only person to die in the event. It's believed he shot himself in the head just seconds before the car detonated.

On Tuesday LVMPD addressed other theories involving the explosion. Specifically, some people had speculated that Livelsberger did not drive himself to Trump International Hotel, but rather the self-driving Cybertruck took him there. LVMPD has maintained that they have Tesla data showing the car did not drive itself there, and during the press conference released video camera footage showing Livelsberger's hands on the wheel, driving himself as he arrived.

Additionally, the sheriff's office says they have video of him prepping the car for the explosion himself. In the video released Tuesday, police say Livelsberger can be seen pouring fuel on the back of the truck.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill says his office also believes he used Chat GBT to plan and execute the explosion.

The sheriff says his office is still working to identify why Livelsberger allegedly came to Las Vegas specifically for the explosion.