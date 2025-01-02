A closer look at the movements of Colorado Springs man suspected in Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is suspected to have been behind a Cybertruck explosion outside the doors of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Matthew Livelsberger is believed to have rented the Cybertruck on an app called Turo before driving across state lines and parking the car outside the hotel where it detonated. Late Thursday afternoon, the Clark County, Nevada Coroner's Office officially confirmed that he took his own life with a gunshot to the head before the car exploded.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says they were able to backtrack his movements from Colorado to Las Vegas.

According to LVMPD, Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck in Denver on Dec. 28.

Through Tesla charging station data, LVMPD says they learned he had stopped in Monument, Colorado on Dec. 31.

NEW: This is the #Tesla Supercharging station in Monument where the suspected driver of the #Cybertruck that exploded in the #LasVegasTerrorAttack, stopped during his trip down from Denver, ultimately to NM, AZ, and finally Vegas. More at 4/5/6 @KRDO_13 pic.twitter.com/bHH9GOd7bC — Tyler Cunnington KRDO 13 (@TyCunningtonTV) January 2, 2025

On Dec. 31, the sheriff says the car was charged in Trinidad and several destinations in New Mexico.

The sheriff's office says on Jan. 1, the truck was stopped at several spots in Arizona, where its last known stop for a charge was at 5:33 a.m. in Kingman, Arizona.

Source: LVMPD

LVMPD says the truck was first spotted in Las Vegas at 7:29 a.m. on Jan. 1.

After driving around the Las Vegas strip for a while, the sheriff's office says just after 8:30 a.m. the truck pulls into the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. Just seconds later, law enforcement officials say the explosion went off.

RELATED: What we know about Colorado Springs man who is suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

LVMPD says his military ID as well as his passport were found in the truck.

Source: LVMPD

The sheriff also says they found two guns in the truck; one handgun and one rifle. Video from a Las Vegas news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans, and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Investigators say Livelsberger worked in Afghanistan in 2009 and was stationed at Fort Liberty (formerly known as Fort Bragg). According to his LinkedIn, he worked in intelligence operations.

The official also told ABC News that the military is looking into whether he and the suspect in the attack in New Orleans had overlapped time together at Fort Liberty or in Afghanistan, but there is no evidence right now indicating the two knew each other.

If you have any information about the explosion that occurred yesterday at the Trump Las Vegas Hotel, you are encouraged to submit a tip online at https://ow.ly/hFPl50Uz53b or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.