Pueblo City Council considers ballot measures to add taxes as it faces a budget deficit in millions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo says it's running out of time to solve its budget deficit, which has plagued it for the last several years. The city council and the mayor's office are now considering new ways to generate revenue before their reserve funds run out, which could fall on taxpayers at the grocery store and beyond.

Mayor Heather Graham tells KRDO13 that the City of Pueblo is facing a $8.5 million dollar deficit in the 2025 budget, which already saw the administration cut most of their funding to non-profits in order to shave costs where they can.

On Monday evening at Pueblo City Hall, she and the city council discussed different situations for bringing in more revenue, beyond just the sole 3.0% City Tax Rate which she says accounts for 70% of their revenue.

The following slide was shared in a presentation during the work session on Monday, showing the scale for what increases of 0.15% to 0.50% would generate for the city. It could range from adding 30 cents, up to 1 dollar more, per $200 spent by a consumer.

Those small increments, however, would amount to upwards of $12 million, according to the city.

One idea included putting a small tax on grocery items, which Graham says exists in about 77% of cities within Colorado. The proposed grocery tax would add anywhere from $1 to $7.40 for each average $200 grocery bill, according to a city presentation.

City Councilwoman Regina Maestri tells KRDO13 that the city has been in a budget deficit every year for as long as she has been on city council. She says the deficit has on average been over $10 million for their budgets and has only been resolved by taking from the city's reserve funds to cancel it out.

Graham, meanwhile, says that the city's budget woes would have come to a head several years ago in 2019 when the city had just $500,000 in its reserves remaining. She says, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic revived the city's finances after the injection of millions of federal dollars into local governments like theirs, as well as residents' pockets in the form of stimulus checks, which fueled their sales tax revenue.

Graham says that if voters don't approve whichever ballot measures they likely put forth in November, they will have to cut part-time employees with the city, who are largely responsible for maintaining and managing the city streets, parks, pools, and other amenities.

From there, full-time employees would then fall victim, a place that Graham and Maestri hope never comes to fruition.