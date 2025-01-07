Chief Deputy D.A. with 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged with criminal mischief

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Court records obtained by KRDO13 show a chief deputy district attorney with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been charged with criminal mischief.

KRDO13 first reported that Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Vaughan was placed on administrative leave.

According to officials, he was placed on unpaid leave in December. As of publication, Vaughan is still listed on the court's executive staff webpage.

Court records say the date of the alleged offense was Dec. 25, 2024.