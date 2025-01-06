Chief Deputy D.A. with 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office put on administrative leave

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has confirmed that Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Vaughan was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

According to officials, he was placed on unpaid leave in December.

KRDO13 Investigates is digging into why he was placed on leave, but details are very limited at this time.

As of publication, Vaughan is still listed on the court's executive staff webpage.