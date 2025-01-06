Pikes Peak Library District holding public competition for library card design

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will choose four submissions by the public for its next generation of library card designs that will serve for years to come.

"We've already received a few submissions, and I absolutely love them. I'm so excited to see what else our community submits," said PR and Marketing manager Carla Bamesberger.

The competition is open to everyone within the PPLD region, which is all of El Paso County except for Security-Widefield. You don't need a library card to submit, but if you do have one, you must be in good standing.

"I'm very excited to see them continue in so that library card holders from April on out can have this little piece of art in their pocket made by another member of the community," Bamesberger said.

PPLD will accept submissions through Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. It will select a winner in February and start distributing the four new cards the week of April 6-12 for National Library Week. The themes for submissions are designs inspired by the Library, the Pikes Peak region or the community. PPLD is accepting any art medium (drawing, painting, photography, etc) as long as it fits within their card dimensions of 3.375 inches wide by 2.215 inches tall.

You can submit your artwork and find more information on the PPLD competition criteria here.