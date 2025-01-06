CSPD releases body cam video of officer-involved shooting on Bucksin Pass Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released body camera video Monday of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2024.

The Significant Event Briefing video can be seen here

According to CSPD, the incident occurred near the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive. CSPD said on Dec. 17, a man called 911 and said his ex-girlfriend was at the house trying to get inside and wouldn't leave. The suspect had an outstanding warrant and was known by police to carry a firearm.

CSPD said when officers arrived on scene, the woman pointed a firearm at them. One officer fired at the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the department, investigators recovered a .38 special revolver at the scene.

CSPD said the officer directly involved in the shooting is Officer Eric Rusch, who has been employed with the department for five years and has eleven years of law enforcement experience.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Kari Anstett. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, a violation of a protection order, and other unrelated charges, CSPD said.