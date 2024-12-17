WATCH LIVE: CSPD gives updates after officer allegedly shoots suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of their officers has been involved in a shooting near the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive.

The department says an officer shot one suspect who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CSPD says no officers were injured.

Details are limited at this time, but this article will be updated when more information becomes available.