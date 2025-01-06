Colorado warming shelters prep for first major cold stretch of winter season, asking for donations

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - As El Paso County and Colorado Springs brace for this week's snow and dangerously low temperatures, local shelters say they're preparing for more people than usual to stay with them.

Hope COS, operating out of a gymnasium attached to Sanctuary Church in Old Colorado City, says they have 120 cots, which were nearly filled up just by mid-afternoon on Monday.

There, a shelter manager says they provide warm meals with a kitchen, as well as blankets or clothing to those that might need it. They say it's a critical operation to have running, during these two weeks of frigid weather for those that are homeless.

The El Paso County Coroner says from December 2023 through March 2024 last year, 15 people died from cold exposure.

The shelter manager tells me donations have been coming by already today, but more are certainly welcome.

"We have a need for blankets, jackets, socks, anything that's gently used. if you're not using it, we can use it." said Jesse Sandlin, an Outreach and Shelter Manager for Hope COS.

The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission, with upwards of 450 bed spaces, say that they still have about 60 beds still available for people in the city.

If you'd like to contribute in any way to either organization:

You can click here for Hope COS, where they have links for donations on their Facebook, and more informative posts.

Click here for the Springs Rescue Mission, on how to donate goods.