U.S. Air Force Academy, Academy District 20 Schools change security measures

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) has temporarily adjusted processes to access the installation, effective January 4. While the installation remains open, anyone needing to enter the Academy installation must obtain a base pass, according to the USAFA.

USAFA says visitors can request a base pass with a DoD ID card sponsor, from the Pass and Registration Office located at the South Gate.

The Academy says the Santa Fe Trail is closed for the portion that crosses the Academy installation.

Athletics events, the 10th Medical Group, and other base services will remain open to the Department of Defense card holders and those with an approved base access pass sponsored by a DoD ID

cardholder.

The Academy says it is working with all official visitors for operations to continue as normal while ensuring the safety and security of its people, facilities and installation.

You can find more details on entering the base here.

RELATED: Space Force bases suspend Trusted Traveler Program, implement new security following deadly national incidents

These changes also impact students enrolled in Academy District 20 schools on the USAFA installation.

The school district sent a message to D20 parents explaining that all District 20 students regardless of age, with an active Student ID from any D20 School will now be able to access the installation to get to Air Academy High School (AAHS) or Douglass Valley Elementary School (DVES). Academy District 20 says it is critical that a physical and active student ID is presented at the gate.

D20 says parents or guardians dropping off or picking up their student and staff who need to access the installation will still be required to obtain and present a Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) card, DoD identification or get a pass through the Pass and Registration Office.

The USAFA Pass and Registration Office (PRO), located at the South Gate, held special operating hours today, Jan. 4, 2025, through 7 p.m. The office will open again for regularly scheduled hours Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Academy School District 20 also shared that all upcoming athletics and activities taking place at AAHS are currently being relocated to other sites. They recommend checking with your coach or the athletic office for more information.